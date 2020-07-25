EDITOR'S NOTE: The below video contains a live look at the gathering in Baxter Park. Please be aware that live video sometimes contains explicit language.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police responded to a shooting in Baxter Park at about 1 p.m. Saturday.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, someone reported a shooting at the park, which is located at the corner of South 12 Street and West Jefferson Street.
When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims, according to the MetroSafe supervisor. The supervisor said one of those injuries was minor. There is no word on the extent of injuries of the other two.
The incident occurred as members of the Black militia group, NFAC, stage in the park in preparation of a planned march from there to Jefferson Square.
Meanwhile, police and demonstrators gathered near Jefferson Square and downtown Louisville ahead of the expected arrival of the NFAC.
As of 12:30 p.m, members of the NFAC could be seen staging in Baxter Park, holding firearms.
Near Jefferson Square, barriers were set up at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Jefferson Street in anticipation of protesters and counter-protesters who are beginning to gather in both support of and opposition to the NFAC. Police said earlier this week that those barriers would be in place to keep demonstrators from opposing sides separate.
Organizers of the NFAC, or the "Not F****ing Around Coalition," say the NFAC shows up when the Black community doesn't get answers regarding cases like the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The group said it plans to openly carry weapons and urged members to show up wearing all black, to carry semi-automatic weapons and to be peaceful.
A man who calls himself Grand Master Jay is the leader of the group.
"Once it gets to that point where it looks like the government is non-responsive to the will of the people, the Constitution says to form a militia to address the grievances of the people," Grand Master Jay said, in a video posted online earlier this week. "I didn't write it. They wrote it. We just abide by it. So that's our next destination, because when it looks like the government is being indifferent to the people, the people have the right to form themselves -- and arm themselves -- to ask those questions."
The NFAC said it's unacceptable that so much time has passed — more than 100 days — since officers shot and killed Taylor in an early-morning raid on March 13, without anyone being held accountable.
Grand Master Jay said he's talked to city leaders but that it's time for a new mayor, a new city council and community policing.
He said NFAC has been working with LMPD's Special Operations Division as well as state police and other agencies, and there's an agreement that those law enforcement agencies are in charge of first response if anyone gets aggressive with the group.
The following street changes were announced for Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.:
- Close down Jefferson Street between Fourth and Seventh streets. (Road closures start at 8 a.m.)
- Close down Liberty Street between Fifth and Seventh streets.
- Close down Fifth Street between Market Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
- Close down Sixth Street between Market and Liberty streets.
On Friday afternoon, Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer, R-11, and other council members urged residents to stay away from the downtown Louisville area on Saturday.
"The potential for violence will be heightened as we will more than likely have a number of highly armed groups representing very different viewpoints as well as other groups all situated within a block of each other," he said. While efforts are being made to ensure a safe environment to all persons present, I would caution you that the potential for violence will exist."
Kramer told WDRB Friday that he hopes things go smoothly.
"As an elected official I would like to stand up and say our city is safe and we're going to protect you, but I've watched the way that the police department has been instructed to respond in the past, and I don't have a lot of confidence that the police department is going to have the resources that they need should something go wrong," he said.
