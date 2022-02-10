LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS donated about 19,000 pairs of socks to Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday.

A truck delivered the goods Thursday morning.

The socks will be given to Louisville's homeless population.

It's the second year that UPS employees have joined forces for the Warming the Soles Project.

Socks are the most requested clothing item by homeless shelters.

"It's such a blessing to the homeless community," said Nina Moseley of Wayside Christian Mission. "Socks are so necessary to keep their feet from frostbite, and we just very much appreciate all that they have done for us."

Wayside Christian Mission will also distribute some of the socks to other agencies that work with the homeless in the community.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.