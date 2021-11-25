LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer hopes $100 million from the American Rescue Plan will help the city’s homeless community.
Fischer said Thursday at Wayside Christian Mission's Thanksgiving Extravaganza that Louisville Metro usually spends about $20 million to $25 million each year for homeless aid.
He hopes to see major improvement with the extra federal money.
“The American Rescue Plan will be used for a safe outdoor space for people that want to continue to stay outside, permanent supportive housing and more affordable housing,” Fischer said. “… Nobody should have to live on the streets, and nobody should have to be hungry.”
Fischer said he hoped a new safe outdoor space could open within the next couple of months.
