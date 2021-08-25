LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – UPS announced Wednesday that the company is hiring more workers and raising pay rates for some employees to at least $20.00 per hour.
Starting September 5, starting pay for Next Day Air employees on the night shift increases to $21.00 per hour, which is up from the previous starting wage of $18.50 per hour. And pay for Second Day Air employees working day shifts will increase from $16.50 per hour to $20.00 per hour.
The current open positions are entry-level, part-time and based out of UPS Worldport in Louisville. UPS did not say how many people the company is trying to hire. To learn more about the positions or to apply, click here.
UPS hosted another hiring event in May to attract hundreds of part-time workers. The logistics company is also offering tuition assistance and expanding its Kentucky LOOP program to all counties in the commonwealth.
