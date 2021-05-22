LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In search of hundreds of part-time workers, UPS on Saturday held its Spring Fest hiring event.
The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UPS Employment Center on National Turnpike. Attendees filled out applications, went through interviews and were even given starting dates.
"We are hiring for package handler positions, so we are paying $14.50 an hour going up to $15 an hour in August and actually a weekly bonus of $425 for attendance," said Cassandra Hernandez, a recruiter with UPS.
Positions as package handlers are stationed at the UPS Worldport.
The logistics company is also offering tuition assistance. Earlier in May, UPS announced that its Kentucky LOOP program has expanded to all counties in the commonwealth. The program provides undergraduates with part-time employment while covering their tuition bonuses and a housing stipend for up to 36 months.
To apply for positions at UPS, click here.
