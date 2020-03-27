LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Parcel Service (UPS) is implementing more changes to keep employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
UPS announced Friday that it is suspending its "UPS Service Guarantee" for shipments to all cities. Previously, if UPS made a delivery later than the committed time, they would refund or credit your account with the shipping charges.
The "UPS Freight Service Guarantee" for all services "less than a truckload" has also been suspended from all locations, with the exception of urgent services. Each guarantee is suspended until further notice. On March 25, UPS suspended all North American Air Freight services.
