LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats had a surprise first pitch and special guest before its game against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
U.S. Army First Sergeant Michael C. Miller surprised his family as they threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Wearing a catcher's mask and crouching behind home plate, Miller caught the throws his family unknowingly tossed to him.
What a moment before today’s game!First Sergeant Michael C. Miller of the United States Army delivers the ultimate surprise for his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/KBEAKpXQsA— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) June 27, 2021
After catching four throws and calling out mascot "Buddy Bat" on strikes, Miller takes off the mask to reveal himself to his family.
Miller, who has been serving overseas since 2017, was embraced by his family in a celebrated return.
Gov. Andy Beshear shook hands and spoke with Miller after the ceremonial first pitch.
Beshear's son, Will, also tossed a first pitch to his father before the game.
Will got his first taste of pitching for the pros at the @LouisvilleBats game today. So proud of him! https://t.co/h4mDx5lA6e— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) June 27, 2021
Last week, the Louisville Bats held a "reopening" night in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 fans.
