LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's last World War II Medal of Honor recipient is being remembered on Thursday, inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
The body of Hershel "Woody" Williams was lying in state on Thursday. A congressional tribute is scheduled for the well known war hero, who visited his family in Louisville often.
His family said today's ceremony is the perfect way to honor his legacy.
"It's bittersweet," said Brent Casey, Williams' grandson. "We've lost a great hero, I've lost what I feel is my best friend and my grandfather but, at the same time, what he would have wanted is for this opportunity to really honor all 16 million Americans that served in World War II."
Williams died last month at the age of 98. He served for the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve.
After the war, he served as a representative for the millions of Americans who served in World War II.
Williams created the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, which supports Gold Star families.
There are several monuments in Kentucky and two in progress. One is in Louisville and the other is in Shelby County.
Along with that, his legacy will continue with a VA medical center and a U.S. Navy ship bearing his name.
In Washington, congressional leadership will give remarks and there will be a public wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial.
