LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Representative Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree. The tweet came just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in Michigan.
"Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo," read the Saturday tweet by the Republican Congressman from Kentucky's 4th District, which showed everyone in the photo holding various types of guns.
Fellow U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky. 3rd District) retweeted the photo with the message, "I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole."
I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole. https://t.co/8NjWJpdXIF— Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) December 4, 2021
The reaction of parents who have lost children in school shootings was swift, according to CNN.
"@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine," tweeted Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was one of 17 people who died in the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. "One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting."
.@RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting.The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021
On Nov. 30, four students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, and seven people were wounded. A 15-year-old boy is accused of the shooting and faces murder, terrorism and other charges, and his parents face four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.
The attack was the deadliest US school shooting since eight students and two teachers were slain in May 2018 at Texas' Santa Fe High School, according to CNN. There have been 48 shootings this year on K-12 campuses, 32 of them since August 1.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.