LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case on an anti-abortion law in Kentucky.
The high court set the oral argument in the case for October.
In June, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief in support of his defense of House Bill 454 before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Kentucky law, which passed in 2018, prohibits a live-dismemberment abortion procedure. It accounts for the majority of second-trimester abortions in the U.S.
The argument is about whether Cameron can challenge the law that restricted a common method of abortion performed after the first trimester of pregnancy. It was struck down by a federal appeals court and failed in two lower courts when challenged by a Louisville abortion clinic.
The judges said the law would create a substantial obstacle to a women's right to an abortion.
