LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A used bookstore will open next week in south Louisville to help keep people off the streets.
The Rosewater, run by South Louisville Community Ministries, will open Feb. 15 at 4634 S. Third St. at the corner of Woodlawn Avenue.
All the proceeds will help people in crisis write a new chapter, something Britnie Taylor benefited from 12 years ago.
With a new baby born premature and complications from a c-section, Taylor’s bills were piling up.
“Not only was I feeling alone in the world, I'm like, 'What am I going to do?'” Taylor said. “I didn't have a car at that time, so I was catching two buses to Norton Hospital to see her. It was a very hard time for me, probably the hardest in my life ever now that I think of it.”
But South Louisville Community Ministries helped her out of that hard time by helping her pay her rent and pay for food.
“When I walked in, I got the feeling like ‘I think it’s going to be OK,’” she said.
Now Taylor is volunteering to help South Louisville Community Ministries Executive Director Clare Wallace open The Rosewater. Donors can drop off books at 2400 Crittenden Drive at the YMCA Safe Place. The organization Book Works sorts and distributes the books to The Rosewater.
“You don't have to go to West Africa, which I did, to help human beings,” Wallace said. “You just have to ask who your neighbor is and if they're OK.”
The bookstore is breathing new life back into a building that sat vacant for years. In addition to the store, it will be a community space for meetings, workshops and career training.
More than a decade later, Johnson runs her own party planning and bakery business. That's when she's not volunteering at The Rosewater ensuring the bookstore is the rising tide that lifts all boats.
Click here for more information on how to donate to The Rosewater.
