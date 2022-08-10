LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports league is coming to a vacant lot in downtown Louisville.
A basketball court already sits on the lot on Main Street — between 6th and 7th streets — but it will now be used for a part-time sports venue called Baird Urban Sports Park.
The 20,000-square-foot lot will host sports leagues two nights a week, and players will have a choice of playing Wiffle ball or pickleball. Pickleball games will be played on Wednesdays, and Wiffle ball games on Thursdays.
Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.
“Creating a new use for this space and doing something fun and unique in Downtown is what makes this project so exciting,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said in a news release. “New sports opportunities in a new space are two great reasons to be with your coworkers and come Downtown.”
We’re proud to be a partner with @Downtown_Lou, @rwbaird and @DTLouYMCA on the Baird Urban Sports Park! Registration is now open for pickleball and whiffle ball games! Today’s announcement was a lot of fun, and there are a lot of good times ahead here! pic.twitter.com/jOvqg1tIBS— Louisville Parks and Recreation (@loukyparks) August 10, 2022
League play begins Aug. 31 and runs for eight weeks, into October.
“We’re thrilled to add another unique asset to our vibrant downtown, located right in the middle of West Main Street,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. “The partners involved in this project are owed an immense amount of recognition with the hope of bringing the community together to participate in both Wiffle ball and Pickleball leagues.”
To register for the leagues, click here.
