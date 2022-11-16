LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is behind paying some bills.
The money is not the problem. The city is operating a $1.3 billion budget this fiscal year.
But a new software update has slowed payments getting to vendors and contractors who are owed. Its impacting organizations throughout the city.
Bryant leads Fern Creek Highview United Ministries. The non-profit operates an adult daycare, food pantry and helps with emergency assistance.
"We actually use Metro grant money to help pay salaries," Bryant said.
Bryant says they receive payment installments from the city four times a year. But the last two haven't arrived.
"Well, now it's November and we still haven't seen any checks yet," Bryant said.
She says she knew the city's transition to Workday, a new HR and payroll system, would probably delay some checks. But the wait is taxing, and she's been pulling money from other funds to pay the bills.
"There were several other community ministries that I was able to speak with that haven't received their payments either," Bryant said.
A problem that only came to the attention of Metro Council in recent days.
"This is pretty alarming I think," Council member Scott Reed (R-16) said.
"We need to know how bad the problem is so that we know what we need to do to fix the problem," Metro Council President David James (D-6) said.
The Appropriations Committee called the Office of Management and Budget in to explain what happened.
The city switched from PeopleSoft to Workday on Oct. 3.
"It's not that vendors are not getting paid," OMB Finance Director Richard Champion said. "It's just they're not getting paid as quickly as they were on the previous system."
Champion says problems piled up during the switchover between the two programs.
"Is it a staffing problem, or a financial system problem?" Champion said. "Really, what it is, is that it's a learning curve then you have a very large backlog."
Champion says right now, there are about 5,000 invoices waiting to be processed. He says after a slow start following the transition, the pace has picked up, and they're working through 1,400 a week.
"And as they learn how to use it, they start processing more and more and that their biggest problem is the backlog," James Peden (R-23) said. "I think the real issue is that they didn't bother to tell anybody. So it was just kind of a shock to us."
Peden only found out when he learned that a Christmas event in his district was facing financial issues. The Highview Business Association was missing a payment, putting aspects of their upcoming celebration in jeopardy.
Bryant said the paycheck arrived with barely time to spare.
"Literally the council person's assistant picked up the check today, and it's for a program that's supposed to be in two weeks," Bryant said.
OMB says they expect to have the department stabilized and running smoother by mid-February.
