LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local venues and restaurants are preparing for large crowds and sold-out seats ahead of this year's Thunder Over Louisville.
WDRB News is the official Thunder station when the air show and fireworks light up the Louisville sky on April 18. But if you're not watching on TV, there are several great places around Louisville and southern Indiana to take in the show.
At Louisville City FC's Lynn Family Stadium, you can check out an exhibition game between the U of L and UK men's soccer teams at noon and stay there to watch the 2020 Thunder Air Show and the annual fireworks display. Your stadium ticket gives you all day admission to the venue, where you can also watch the coverage of the day on the big screen, checking out camera angles in Kentucky and Indiana that you can only find from WDRB News
"It's this massive fireworks display, so you can't really over-sell it," said Howie Lindsey, public relations director for Louisville City FC.
Lindsey said he isn't sure exactly how many tickets will be sold at the stadium, but he's predicting they'll will go pretty fast.
"The possibility of having clean restrooms and great concessions and a spot to be your home base — we think it's going to be extremely popular," he said.
He said the stadium can hold 15,000 people for the event. There will be an additional fee for parking, but tickets to get in the door start at just $10.
"I know people who'd pay that for a bathroom on Thunder," he laughed.
Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday for Louisville City FC season ticket holders. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday to the general public.
Across the river, Buckhead Mountain Grill is taking reservations. You can call the restaurant to book a table inside or outside. Prices vary depending on table size. Bar seats are listed at $150, and general admission on the lawn is $100 for adults. Kids 7 years old and younger are free. Those ticket fees includes a buffet with appetizers and dinner, as well as access to bathrooms.
"I don't think you're going to have a much better view in town," said Chuck Wiles, the kitchen manager at Buckhead. "It's a lot of work, but I have a good staff and great employees, so I'm sure it'll be fine."
Between the indoor and outdoor seating and general admission spots, Wiles said he expects around 1,000 people to be there to view Thunder.
And of course, if you don't make it to a viewing party, you can always watch the full show with coverage all day long on WDRB News.
Related Stories:
- WDRB aims to broadcast the best 'Thunder Over Louisville' ever in 2020
- KDF reveals theme, more support, bigger space, impressive air show for 2020 Thunder Over Louisville
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.