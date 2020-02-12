LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Derby Festival announced its theme and a long list of air show acts for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville.
Thunder is set for Saturday, April 18, 2020 on the waterfront in downtown Louisville. This year's theme is "Thunder's Greatest Hits," so the fireworks will feature the greatest hits from the past 30 years of Thunder soundtracks.
The Thunder air show is also getting more room to fly. A Category 1 air box has been approved by aviation officials, which means the loud, fast planes everyone enjoys will be able to use a larger space to maneuver and turn around. A smaller Category 2 air box was put in place in 2015 because of bridge construction on the Ohio River. Now that the Lincoln Bridge is complete and the Clark Memorial bridge is painted, the restrictions have been lifted.
The list of air show acts and performers continues to grow as Thunder approaches. KDF president and CEO Matt Gibson says the air show will include performances by the U.S. Navy F-35 Demo, U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Demo and the return of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Thunder fans will get to see the Wild Blue RV8 for the first time. It's a night time tribute show to recognize first responders.
Thunder Over Louisville is the opening ceremony of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The day spotlights one of the top five air shows in the U.S. and the nation's largest annual fireworks event. The Festival includes more than 70 events leading up to the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
The Kentucky Derby Festival announced that GE Appliances, a Haier company, is coming on board as a presenting sponsor. GE joins Caesars Southern Indiana, LG&E, Meijer, and UPS as presenting sponsors that make major contributions to keep the annual event going.
"Without the support of these generous sponsors, we simply wouldn't be able to produce the kind of spectacular Thunder show the public has come to expect year after year," said Gibson. He says their sponsorships are a "gift to the entire community."
WDRB has the exclusive broadcast rights to Thunder Over Louisville in 2020. The station has been working for more than a year to put together the 11-hour broadcast to enhance the viewers' experience. It's the fifth time the station has broadcast the big event, and the station continues to plan even the smallest technical detail. WDRB will have 32 High Definition cameras in place to capture the planes, parachutes, people and the fireworks.
Viewers can watch the stream of Thunder on WDRB from anywhere on April 18 starting at noon on television, WDRB.com and on your streaming devices including Roku, AppleTV and Fire TV. The broadcast will include Real-Time Closed Captioning for the entire day, a "Best of Thunder on WDRB" show at 10 p.m. and a repeat of the fireworks show in its entirety at 11 p.m.
