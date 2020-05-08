LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A local veterans group is reaching out to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis through therapy involving horses.
"Veterans don't have a monopoly over trauma, and there's an opportunity to support our community and health care workers, first responders and any front line heroes that are out there giving their all each and everyday," said Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veteran's Club.
The group's nationally recognized equine therapy program aims to help veterans cope with trauma, stress and other mental health issues.
The organization is now offering the program for free to health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees, mail carriers, delivery persons and sanitation workers.
It's a way to thank them for their hard work during this tough time, Harrell said.
"It's an opportunity to focus on something so beautiful as a horse and really just put away all those thoughts that you ruminate on each and every day," he added. "The fears and concerns, the stress you know, maybe the trauma that you've seen in the midst of all this, it gives you a break from that."
The program will follow federal and state guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be available. You can reach the club by clicking here.
