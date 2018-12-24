SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was not festive Christmas lights, but blue police lights flashing in a Shelbyville neighborhood Sunday night.
Kentucky State Police say around 7:30 p.m., someone fired several shots into a home on Southlawn Drive, which is off U.S. 60.
Police say 53-year-old Jon Monroe of Eminence, Kentucky was hit and later died at the hospital. An autopsy is being done by the Medical Examiner's Office IN Louisville.
The shooter or shooters fled the scene and are still on the run.
One neighbor who did not want her face shown, says the neighborhood is normally very quiet, so she's shocked that something like this could happen -- especially at Christmas time.
The investigation is still in the early stages, and so far, police say they do not have a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff or the Kentucky State Police Frankfort post at 502-227-2221.
