LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. 

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings. 

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.

