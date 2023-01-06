LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
