LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man is in jail after police responded to a shooting where he was the victim.
On Sept. 14, the Grayson County Sheriff's Officer responded to a 911 call that "someone is going to die" in the 3300 block of Free Zion Road, near Ouiggins Road, around 5:15 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they say Mason Willoughby, 19, walked out of a camper bleeding from his arm. They then discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest.
During a search of the home, police found over two ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia, a grinder and a shotgun, according to a new release.
Willoughby told police that another individual fled the scene before police arrived at the home. He is now facing several drug charges.
Police are still investigating the incident and say more charges are possible.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.