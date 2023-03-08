Ta'John Ferguson speaks to WDRB News on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the release of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was arrested in May 2017. He was meeting someone to sell an Xbox, but was accused by officers of stealing it and spent 10 months in jail for a crime he didn't commit. He later settled with the city for $176,000. (WDRB photo)