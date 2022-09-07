LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer convicted of sexual misconduct has been released from prison.

Pablo Cano confessed to having non-consensual sex with five women who'd accused him of rape and pleaded guilty in October 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison for that conviction and for child pornography found on his phone during the investigation. 

According to state records, Cano served about three years of his five-year sentence in prison and was released on Wednesday. 

At the time of his conviction, victims were outraged, saying the former officer got special treatment. They had accused Cano of violent rapes, some while he was on duty for LMPD.

While still admitting to non-consensual sex, Cano cut a plea deal for lesser charges and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. But that guilty plea only came after investigators found child pornography on his cellphone. 

While many rape suspects are arrested, Cano sat free for more than two years as his case lied dormant. He quit LMPD when the accusations came to light in 2017 — he was never fired — and moved back to Florida.

In total, Cano was accused of rape by nine different women, according to attorney Shannon Fauver. 

