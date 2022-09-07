LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer convicted of sexual misconduct has been released from prison.
Pablo Cano confessed to having non-consensual sex with five women who'd accused him of rape and pleaded guilty in October 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison for that conviction and for child pornography found on his phone during the investigation.
According to state records, Cano served about three years of his five-year sentence in prison and was released on Wednesday.
At the time of his conviction, victims were outraged, saying the former officer got special treatment. They had accused Cano of violent rapes, some while he was on duty for LMPD.
While still admitting to non-consensual sex, Cano cut a plea deal for lesser charges and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. But that guilty plea only came after investigators found child pornography on his cellphone.
While many rape suspects are arrested, Cano sat free for more than two years as his case lied dormant. He quit LMPD when the accusations came to light in 2017 — he was never fired — and moved back to Florida.
In total, Cano was accused of rape by nine different women, according to attorney Shannon Fauver.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky bill would restrict police officers from having misdemeanors
- After losing several court battles, Metro Government changes policy to release misconduct investigation files
- Judges toss lawsuits filed by victims of former LMPD officer convicted of sexual misconduct
- Former LMPD officer's plea deal in rape case angers the women he 'violently attacked'
- Former LMPD officer accused of raping women pleaded guilty to child porn, sexual misconduct
- Former LMPD officer accused of rape pleads the fifth
- One of 9 women accusing former LMPD officer of rape describes 'violent' attack
- Rape cases against former LMPD officer being stalled, attorney says
- National civil rights attorney says Louisville on brink of #MeToo movement with LMPD rape allegations
- 2 more lawsuits filed against former LMPD officer accused of rape
- Fourth woman files lawsuit accusing former LMPD officer of rape
- LMPD Officer Pablo Cano submits letter of resignation following sexual assault accusations
- Investigation: LMPD officer accused of rape was passed over by 4 other police departments
- Third woman accuses LMPD officer of rape
- Louisville Metro Council members call for change after third woman accuses LMPD officer of rape
- Third woman comes forward accusing LMPD officer of rape
- LMPD releases photo of officer accused of raping 2 women
- Second woman files lawsuit accusing same LMPD officer of rape
- New lawsuit accuses another Louisville Metro Police officer of rape
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.