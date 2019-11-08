Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad had a sobering message for the city of Louisville on Friday afternoon, one day after a shooting suspect was shot and killed by police outside of a west Louisville Kroger.

He said the outcome could have been much worse.

“Last night had all of the potential to have a much more tragic outcome,” Conrad said at the opening of the news conference, adding that, had it not been for the “brave and swift response” of the officers, “this could have been a very different press conference.”

His comments came one day after a the shooter – who has not yet been officially identified – was shot and killed at the Kroger in Portland at 520 North 35th Street. Conrad identified the two LMPD officers who fired the shots as Officer Patrick Norton and Officer Alex Dugan. He said the two officers were on overtime, riding in a car together when they responded to the incident at Kroger.

"Both of these officers will be on administrative reassignment as the Public Integrity Unit does its investigation,” Conrad said.

Maj. Jamey Schwab said the incident began at 6:05 p.m. Thursday when MetroSafe dispatchers received a report of multiple gunshots fired inside the Kroger. When officers arrived, they said a witness who was running out of the store gave them a description of the shooter. Police said they then saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt walk out of the front entrance. At that point, police said he then turned toward the officers and fired several shots.

That’s when the two officers opened fire and the suspect was hit. Schwab said first responders attempted to render medical aid to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then swept the building to look for any additional suspects and witnesses were taken from the store.

“Approximately 50 witnesses have been interviewed so far,” Schwab said.

Police determined that the incident began when the suspect walked into the store and attacked another individual in the meat department. As the fight progressed, police said the suspect then pulled a gun and fired shots into the ceiling, rupturing some kind of waterline. That’s when the suspect walked out of the building and was shot by police.

Schwab said they have spoken with the person who was initially assaulted, and they are still trying to determine the relationship between that person and the shooter. He added that Kroger has been “very cooperative” in the investigation and is giving investigators access to the store’s numerous surveillance cameras.

Late Friday afternoon, Kroger issued a statement, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department our store is secure. The safety of our customers and associates is our first priority. Kroger is grateful for our trusted partnership with the LMPD and stand ready to assist in any way.”

Police say anyone with cellphone video of the incident is asked to contact police at (502) 574-LMPD.

