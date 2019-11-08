LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Kroger remained closed Friday, one day after police shot and killed a man who opened fire inside the store.
On Friday morning, a handwritten sign on the door of the Kroger store, located at 520 N. 35th Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, let shoppers know that the store was closed.
Crime scene tape was all that was left of the chaotic scene Thursday night after police say a man fired a gun inside the store, then continued firing as he made his way outside, where police shot and killed him.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the store started coming in at 6 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say it all started with an argument between the shooter and someone else in the store.
"We heard about seven, eight shots," said one witness who asked to remain anonymous.
That witness says she saw some of the fight.
"The shooter was on the ground and the other guy was on top of him and took the knife from him," the witness said. "After he got the knife, he stood up and the shooter stood up. When the shooter stood up, he pulled out a gun and that's when everyone took off running."
Shopper Jennifer Schilling captured video inside the store before she took off running.
"I was scared I was going to get shot," said Schilling.
Her video appears to show a man in a red hoodie standing inside the store. She says that man was the shooter.
"I was just scared," she said. "I was trying to hide behind the pops and I was scared if I ran, he would shoot me."
Police say the shooter eventually made his way outside, near the entrance of the store, where officers had set up a perimeter.
"He was firing at officers," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said at a press conference after the event. "Officers returned fire, striking the shooter, who was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Police have not yet released the man's name. They say they are still trying to determine why the man was fighting. Investigators spent most of the night interviewing witnesses.
"There's kids in there, and it's like, what is wrong with people nowadays?" Schilling asked. "I don't know. I guess they don't think anymore."
The Louisville Metro Police Department plans to release body camera footage sometime Friday afternoon.
