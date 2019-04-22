LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new plan to attack the epidemic of vaping among young people is angling to use peer pressure -- in a positive way.
The public health campaign is being launched across the Commonwealth by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
It comes at a time when the smoking of e-cigarettes -- commonly referred to as "vaping" -- has jumped 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school students in the past year.
As a result, the foundation is launching a campaign called, "I Just Didn't Know."
The campaign features 30-second videos in which students themselves talk to their peers about the dangers of vaping.
One of the students in the videos is Claire Ramsey, an 11-year-old from Henry County Middle School.
"They mostly tell me they do it because it's fun and their other friends do it," Ramsey said. "But they just don't know how unsafe it is. I'm sure if they knew, they wouldn't do it."
"We think the kids are much more likely to listen to their peers than they are to old folks like me -- and we do think that that's going to be a plus in this campaign," said Ben Chandler of a Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
The videos are being pushed on social media and also being sent to health departments, TV stations and school districts across the state.
In fact, on Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools is launching its own anti-vaping effort.
Teen vaping is also getting attention in Congress. Senator Mitch McConnell is filing a bill to raise the legal age for buying tobacco products -- including e-cigarettes -- from 18 to 21.
