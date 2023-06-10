LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held Saturday night in honor of a man who was killed in a crash.
Javen Rushin, 24, died after the car he was in, crashed on Lexington Road. Family members released balloons in his honor at Seneca Park.
His family said he loved basketball, so his dad and brother each shot a basket for him.
It was an emotional night as people closest to him shared stories.
"It's hitting now that I will never ever hold my baby again," Estefany Rushin, his mother, said. "I will never hold him again but I appreciate everybody being here and being supportive to us."
Police said the driver, Daniel Bell, was under the influence and speeding at the time of the crash. Rushin was one of five passengers in the car.
