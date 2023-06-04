LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and five others are injured after a crash Sunday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. A suspect was also taken into custody in connection to the crash.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Javen Ramsey-Rushin.
Louisville police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a crash on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive around 2 a.m.
The preliminary investigation reveals that a car with a total of six people were traveling westbound on Lexington Road when the driver lost control. The car struck a guardrail and then hit a tree.
Ramsey-Rushin died at the scene. The driver and four other passengers were transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to LMPD, 24-year-old Daniel Bell was arrested in connection to the homicide. He's been initially charged with murder, driving under the influence and multiple counts of wanton endangerment.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
