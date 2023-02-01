LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County community poured out love and support for a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire.
A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of Eryn Toogood, and six-year-old girls Haisley Heath and Raegan Maraman.
They died last month in a house fire in Lebanon Junction. There was a large crowd full of family, friends and loved ones paying their respects.
The loss gripped the small town.
"It's just heartbreaking like depression, all you can think of is sadness," neighbor Chris Garland said.
Heath is Toogood's daughter. Maraman is the daughter of her boyfriend. The family was active in the community and several crowdfunding sites have been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.