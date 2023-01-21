LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire.
According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
Eryn Toogood, 27 years old and six months pregnant, died in the fire, along with her daughter, Haisley. Six-year-old Raegan Maraman was also killed.
On Saturday, the victims' bodies were escorted to Trowbridge Funeral Home by the Lebanon Junction Fire Department. The procession stopped at Lebanon Junction Elementary School along the way.
There are multiple GoFundMe pages set up to help the families of the victims. The Lebanon Junction Fire Chief told WDRB News that an account is set up at the First Harrison Bank in Lebanon Junction. He says that anyone wanting to help can talk to employees about how to donate.
