LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen a spike in violent crimes involving teens in recent days, and LMPD officers are working hard to keep up.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, LMPD's violent crime case load continues to grow, with several teens shot -- some fatally -- in the past few weeks.
Tuesday morning, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad joined Mayor Greg Fischer for a virtual town hall to discuss how to best address the recent spike in violent crime. Conrad says as of May 4, LMPD had recorded 119 non-fatal shootings. Of those, 16 victims were younger than 18.
Of the 41 homicides LMPD has seen in 2020-- nine of the victims were juveniles. The latest juvenile victim was a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Two days earlier, on Saturday, an 18-year old Doss High School student was shot to death in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Gregory James Jr. was killed around 9:30 p.m. May 2 in the 1000 block of South 38th Street, near W Kentucky Street. It was a violent weekend, with LMPD homicide detectives investigating two other cases.
Conrad says he thinks it's no coincidence that violent crimes have increased during the pandemic because people are mostly confined to their homes with limited activities available.
"Schools, parks, community centers, you know obviously they're closed," Conrad said. "The ball rims have been taken down to stop the interaction between people. I think all of this has really created challenges for us."
He says it's hard to see more young people becoming the victim and sometimes the suspects in these crimes.
"It's a significant increase we've seen in violent crime, and it is so frustrating. We're seeing predominantly young African American men-- who are becoming -- either becoming the victim of violent crime or in some cases becoming involved in committing that violent crime."
Conrad says very few of the shootings could by definition be considered gang related, and noted that most happened during drug deals or personal conflicts
He says Louisville isn't the only large city experiencing more crime, and federal agencies like the FBI and the ATF are stepping in to help.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.