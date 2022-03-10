LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off of two years with record homicide numbers, many in Louisville are hoping 2022 will bring less violence.
"This vicious cycle is not easy to send in a different direction," said Christopher 2X, a community activist and executive director of Game Changers.
In February 2022, nine homicides were reported to Louisville Metro Police. That was the first time in two years the city had fewer than 10 homicides reported in a single month, 2X said.
As of March 9 of this year, eight homicides have been reported to LMPD. A spokesperson for the police department said as of Thursday afternoon, the city's official homicide count for the year is 33. That is similar to the city's homicide count this time last year.
"The first nine days of March is a stark reminder that we're not in that serious tick down that we constantly hope for," 2X said.
2X also said there have been more than 80 people shot and wounded this year. According to LMPD data, that is fewer people than this time last year.
Still, trauma surgeons like Dr. Keith Miller with UofL Health said surviving a shooting can come with lasting impacts.
"That can mean physical injuries like never walking again, never eating on their own again (or) being on a ventilator for the rest of their lives," Miller said.
He said the hospital has the capacity to care for the volume of patients coming into the trauma unit but he does have concerns outside the hospital's control, such as the nationwide blood shortage.
"When there are shortages, yes, it absolutely impacts what we're able to do in the hospital," Miller said.
Miller said the amount of shootings and homicides the city is seeing cannot become "normal."
"It's a heartbreaking, devastating, tragic number, but I think what you've seen the last couple months is a continuation of what we've become accustomed to the last couple of years," he said.
Miller and 2X are working with kids in Louisville's Future Healers program, hoping to make a difference in the next generation and prevent injuries down the road.
"We have to stay steadfast and do our best to remind them that, hopefully, one day, it will get better," 2X said. "The inspiration for everybody to keep working on the problem should be the kids."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.