LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people are dead, including a child, after a day of gun violence in Louisville.
LMPD homicide investigators have been busy in the aftermath of three fatal shootings on Sunday. The most recent shooting happened at 26th and Broadway around 10:15 p.m. That's where officers found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
About five hours before that, around 5:30 p.m., police say a man and child were shot near Dixie Highway and Lyons Ave. Police say they're still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. Investigators aren't sure if the man and child knew each other.
"It's a very difficult situation, especially when there's juveniles involved," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. "A lot of us are parents -- I'm a parent. It hits home really hard to see how many juveniles have been injured or killed this year. It's a very tragic thing to see."
Sunday's violence began around 3:30 a.m., when police say a man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood, near West Lee Street and South 15th Street. The coroner has identified the the victim in that case as 24-year-old Jaylen Davis.
So far police have not announced arrests in any of the shootings, and they're asking anyone who may have information or surveillance video that could help investigators to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.
