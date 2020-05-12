LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business group is holding a virtual buy local event to foster support for local businesses, many of which are struggling during the pandemic.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance will hold a "Buy Local Virtual Fair" this weekend. Usually, thousands of people would be shopping at the Louisville Water Tower Park, but this year, they’ll have to do it online, through the LIBA Facebook page or website.
The organization is also engaging customers with showcases, giveaways and gift cards.
The virtual fair will begin at noon Sunday and run for 24 hours.
