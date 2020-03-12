LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland's spring meet will open but without racing fans over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a release, the Lexington racetrack announced that the meet will open as scheduled on April 2 without spectators. A limited number of credentials will be given to connections for horses running at Keeneland. The track will evaluate the situation and consider allowing spectators on April 15.
"This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to protect the fans, staff and horsemen that make up the Keeneland community. Our goal is to showcase the best of Thoroughbred racing in a safe and transparent environment for everyone involved," Keeneland officials said in the release.
Anyone who purchased tickets for racing dates between April 2 and April 11 will get full automatic refunds. Those who purchased tickets for dates between April 15 and April 24 may request a full refund at any time.
Keeneland has also canceled the 2020 April Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
“While our horsemen and fans are certainly disappointed about us having to take these measures, it is critical to protect the health and safety of our patrons, employees and participants from the spread of COVID-19,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said in the release.
The track is also taking more health and safety precautions including adding more access to hand-sanitizing stations and creating more "contactless" payment and wagering platforms for the spring meet and beyond. Patrons who are sick are also asked to stay home.
Keeneland also set up a website to answer questions about its virus response at keeneland.com/COVID19.
