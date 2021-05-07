LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visionfirst Eye Care got some new digs in Middletown.
Employees cut the ribbon Friday at the new spot on Shelbyville Road, near El Nopal, just down the street from the previous location.
The new Visionfirst will become the biggest of the eye care centers in the area, with six exam rooms to accommodate more patients.
There's also a new clinic that can help children with nearsightedness.
"It's all personalized eye care," said Dr. Kristen Rabaut, with Visionfirst. "Every person gets to see their same doctor every single time. So we get to know our patients here, which is amazing."
The new center will allow doctors to see about 60 patients a day.
