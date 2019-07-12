LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Savannah Spurlock, the mother of four whose remains were found in Garrard County on Thursday.
A visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, Ky., according to Spurlock's obituary. Her funeral services and burial will be private.
Spurlock went missing Jan. 4 at age 22 after a night out in Lexington. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving The Other Bar with three men and reportedly FaceTimed her mom when she got in their car to say she was fine and would be home in the morning. She never returned.
Early Thursday morning, investigators found what was later identified as Spurlock's remains after searching a property near Lancaster, Ky.
Kentucky State Police arrested 23-year-old David Sparks, who was one of the three men last seen with Spurlock and whose relatives own the property where she was found. Sparks was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence and is being held in the Madison County Jail.
Spurlock's cause of death has not been released.
