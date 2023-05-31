LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation for a Scott County deputy killed in the line of duty is being held Wednesday evening.
Steve Sheangshang, 45, was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing a 35-year-old Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley on Interstate 75.
Conley's visitation is being held at Scott County High School from 4-9 p.m. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the high school.
Conley initiated a traffic stop on Sheangshang, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. At some point during the traffic stop, Sheangshang allegedly shot Conley and drove off.
Sheangshang was arraigned on a charge of murder of a police officer Tuesday morning.
