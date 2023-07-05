LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people around Kentuckiana are at risk of losing their health insurance, but a nonprofit medical center in Louisville is ready to help people through the Medicaid renewal process.
Eligibility for Medicaid was expanded during the pandemic and the renewal process was suspended. But now Medicaid services nationally is rolling back the COVID-19 era policies. In Louisville, 45,000 people will need to renew their Medicaid insurance, which means they'll be responsible for completing paperwork and turning in information that shows they're eligible for Medicaid.
Dr. Swannie Jett, CEO of Park DuValle Community Health Center, said Medicaid coverage is essential for people to survive. He said 60% of patients who come to Park DuValle Community Health Center use Medicaid, while another 10% use Medicare.
"The people in our community suffer from all types of diseases," Jett said. "We still have 15 to 20% of Americans who have no health insurance."
Staff at Park DuValle Community Health Center are encouraging people to stop by if they have questions about the renewal process.
"Health insurance is vital for quality of life," Louisville Metro Council member Tammy Hawkins (D-1) said. "Park DuValle is trying to give you all the information and knowledge you need, the resources available are here."
There are application assistants available to help those in need.
"Who we're talking about is people who have historically had limited access to health care," health care advocate D'Neika Lopez said. "They're going back to a precarious situation where they don't have health care."
In Indiana, from April and May, more than 300,000 people were due for renewal.
"One in three Hoosiers are now on Medicaid, and many of them have not been through that re-determination process in as long as four years," said Michele Holtkamp, spokesperson for Family and Social Services Administration. "The most important thing that we need Hoosiers on Medicaid or their loved ones to help with is responding. We need updated contact information."
Both states have sent mailers and other reminders to people who are nearing renewal dates. People have lost coverage because they haven't responded in time.
"It is absolutely encouraged that people take action now to make sure that we have their phone number, their mailing address and email so we can reach them when they're up for redetermination," Holtkamp said.
According to a news release, in May 74,000 people across Kentucky were contacted to renew their Medicaid insurance. Nearly 10,000 lost their insurance due to ineligibility while more than 24,000 lost their insurance from needing to submit their paperwork.
Hoosiers can check their status by visiting the benefit portal by clicking here or calling 1-800-403-0864. There is also local divisions of Family Resources office in every county.
Both states allow a 90-day grace period to get re-installed without having to go through an entire re-application process.
"We have a 90-day grace period for people to finish their paperwork and come back onto Medicaid without having to go through the more extensive process of reapplying," Holtkamp said. "We also have presumptive eligibility so that means if a Medicaid member has missed the mailer and postcards and text messages and emails and did not get their paperwork turned in, and then finds themselves in need of care at an emergency room, the provider can take them through presumptive eligibility, which gives them Medicaid temporarily until they can get the regular paperwork turned in."
Holtkamp said it's important for people to understand that even though they might not be eligible anymore because of an income increase, their children or family could still be eligible.
The deadline to renew for Medicaid goes through April 2024.
"Don't wait until the last minute, let's go ahead and jump on this now," Hawkins said.
In Kentucky, there are steps people can take to renew Medicaid:
- Update your address with the Department of Medicaid Services (DMS) by calling 1-800-635-2570 or visiting kynect by clicking here.
- When you receive your Medicaid renewal notification, take action. The Medicaid renewal process in Kentucky will last through April 2024. Recipients or families are notified the month before their renewal with 30 days to complete the renewal process and 90 for retroactive coverage
- Get free help with your renewal paper by using local application assistants by clicking here.
There are several Park DuValle Community Health Centers around the Louisville area:
- Park DuValle Community Health Center, 3015 Wilson Avenue, Louisville KY 40211, phone number - (502) 774-4401
- Russell Neighborhood Health Center, 1425 West Broadway, Louisville KY 402023, phone number - (502) 584-3715
- Newburg / Buechel, 3828 Bardstown Road, Louisville KY 40218, phone number - (502) 479-8930
- Taylorsville Community Health Center, 501 Taylorsville Road, Taylorsville, KY 40071, phone number - (502) 477-2248
- Henry County Community Health Center, 75 Park Road, inside the Health Department Building, New Castle KY 40050, phone number (502) 772-5034
