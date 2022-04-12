LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers from the Kentucky Baptist Convention are scheduled to leave on Sunday, April 17 for Poland to provide aid to refugees.
Six volunteers from the disaster relief team will spend eight days in the country to assist a church in Poland that is assisting the refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The team from Kentucky will also deliver supplies for women and children.
"Right now, it's over 40 refugees that are there at that First Baptist," said John Burnett, a missions strategist for the Kentucky Baptist Convention. "The needs are as you imagined -- the trauma that's there, the displacement, the fear of leaving family members behind, obviously the fathers that stayed behind."
The Kentucky volunteers will work with others from Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The Kentucky Baptist Convention plans to rotate teams into Poland in the next six months.
