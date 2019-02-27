LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky officials are looking for people who are willing to drink alcohol in an effort to help train law enforcement officers.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training, located in Richmond, is looking for about 50 volunteers to take part in field sobriety training sessions for Kentucky police officers.
During the sessions, volunteers will be given regulated amounts of alcohol and undergo field sobriety testing by Basic Training Academy recruits.
There will be several training sessions held throughout the year. Authorities are looking for about five volunteers per session. All of the sessions will take place in Richmond.
Volunteers must be 21 years old and have no previous DUI offenses.
Volunteers will receive a free meal and $100 for their participation.
Anyone who wants more information can contact Brooke Norton with the Dept. of Criminal Justice Training at 859-622-6453 or by email at docjt.duitraining@ky.gov.
