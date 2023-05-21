LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local men's addiction recovery center celebrated its first year of changing lives by getting a name change.
Volunteers of America's Shelby Men's Recovery Center, on South Shelby Street, is now called "Liberty Place."
The name honors the VOA facility's mission to liberate men from substance use and to help them lead healthy, productive lives.
Sunday, program graduates, board members, clients and supporters gathered for games, dinner from Joe Huber's Restaurant and fellowship. There were also poetry readings celebrating the accomplishments and men in the program.
"This event is not only to celebrate a year of accomplishments with the new name 'Liberty Place,' but it's to honor and recognize the incredible men who are working hard to build stable, healthy lives," Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteer's of America Mid-States, said in a news release. "Their commitment to recovery shows others struggling that a successful, hopeful life free of substances is possible."
