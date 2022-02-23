LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At W.E.B. DuBois Academy, bow ties signify far more than a fashion statement.
"It means you got a bunch of intelligence, that you can learn and put the hard work into your class work," said Calvin Brooks, an 8th grade student.
Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester are gifted a bow tie. Each grade gets its own special pattern.
This year roughly 215 students got bow ties, representing about a third of the student body.
For students and staff, the bow tie ceremony is a point of pride.
"To realize that it actually is a goal for our students to have higher grades and to be high achieving is amazing. To see it's possible for any student, any grade level to do it is also amazing," Assistant Principal Jahi Peake said. "The students love to be honored and love the distinguish of wearing a bow tie — so it's just a great day to be at DuBois Academy."
Beyond celebrating students' academic achievement, on Wednesday the school also celebrated the birthday of its namesake, W.E.B. DuBois.
