LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Waggener High School teacher caught on video fighting with a student has resigned.
Jefferson County Public School officials confirm that Charmaine Cureton stepped down from her job on April 18. The high school math teacher had worked in the district for six years.
In the video, a man in a red shirt is seen breaking up the confrontation between Cureton and a female student. JCPS said the man works as a security guard at the school. It is not clear what started the fight.
The student's name has not been released. JCPS previously said she was disciplined in line with the district's Code of Conduct.
