LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to those who drive-up without an appointment.
The hospital announced Friday that anyone 16 and older can go to the vaccine clinic, 4000 Kresge Way, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who would prefer to schedule an appointment still can here for Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The vaccine clinic will be closed on Memorial Day. It is always closed on Sundays.
