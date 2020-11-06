LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help make Christmas brighter for families in need around the country.
In addition to Salvation Army bell ringers and red kettles outside stores, the "Rescue Christmas" campaign will provide opportunities to make donations to the charity at cash registers or when checking out at Walmart.com.
The grocery store will also offer customers the option of rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to the Salvation Army, which provides new clothing and toys to millions of families who have fallen into poverty.
Walmart will also have Angel Trees is several stores, which give shoppers the opportunity to buy gifts for a child in need. To find an Angel Tree registry near you, visit the Salvation Army's website.
