LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season is over for Paoli Peaks.
The southern Indiana ski and tubing resort posted on social media Wednesday that it was their last day of operation for the 2022-23 season.
With unusually warm February temperatures reaching into the 60s, Paoli Peaks said "Mother Nature wasn’t on our side this year, and while we worked hard to manage through the rain and warm weather, we no longer have the snow base needed to remain open."
The post also thanked employees that hung on through a rough season.
"We are deeply grateful to our team members who made snow at every opportunity and operated the hill with dedication and passion," the post said. "You are the heart of this resort – thank you!"
Paoli Peaks thanked guest for understanding.
"We’re just as disappointed as you that this season didn’t have better weather in store, but we have no doubt we’ll all be back soon," the post said.
The resort said it would work hard in the offseason to prepare for a better season next year.
For anyone who purchased tickets for skiing, snowboarding, tubing or ski school lessons, Paoli Peaks said it is emailing guests to issue refunds.
