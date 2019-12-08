LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a reputation for its water quality and the Louisville Water Company has been working on it for well over a century.
Louisville Water Tower Park opened up to the public Sunday to allow people to experience that history firsthand.
"A lot of history here, a lot of science and technology," Jay Ferguson, the museum education specialist with the Louisville Water Company said.
It all starts along the Ohio River. Some buildings on the park grounds are 159 years old. Perhaps the most notable piece of history is the iconic water tower itself.
"It's the oldest ornamental water tower in the United States, we are one of eight national historic landmarks here in Louisville," Ferguson said.
A new part of the tour is a visit to Pumping Station 3. The building recently underwent a two-year, $6 million renovation completed in October. A 100-foot tall restored steam pump takes you back in time.
"It's this huge seven story pump and it has three cylinders, three pistons to pump the water, no longer operational, but it has two fly wheels that are 75,000 pounds each," Ferguson said.
Visitors also learn about the research in water science and engineering that makes Louisville water so great. Some methods that started in the city are now used throughout the world.
"We came up with a three part system to purify our water which is still the basis for our water purification," Ferguson said.
Tours will now be offered one Sunday each month. Group tours of 10 or more can also be booked through the WaterWorks Museum by calling by calling 502-897-1481.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.