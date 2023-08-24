LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water leak discovered around 7 a.m. Thursday in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, has led to a large stretch of Breckinridge County being placed under a Boil Water Advisory.
Hardinsburg City Clerk David Bollinger said Thursday in a statement that the city started noticing issues in its storage tanks late Tuesday. Maintenance crews spent almost all of Wednesday working to isolate the problem before finding the leak in the water main that feeds into town and fills the tanks used to disperse it to the rest of the system.
The Breckinridge County School District called off school Thursday because of the issue.
Bollinger said the Boil Water Advisory will be issued, and crews will collect samples from around the area.
The advisory covers a large area along three routes, Bollinger said:
- Hardinsburg to the end of Highway 259 South
- Hardinsburg to the end of Highway 86
- Down Highway 60 from Hardinsburg to the Irvington Master Meter
Bollinger said there's no estimated time for the repairs to be completed.
"Our crews have been working diligently around the clock to restore services to our customers as quickly as possible," Bollinger said in a written statement.
This story may be updated.
