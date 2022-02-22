LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Louisville.
The break is on a large, 20-inch in diameter pipe at the intersection of East Chestnut and Preston Streets, according to Kelley Dearing-Smith, with the Louisville Water Company.
Traffic is expected to be impacted during repairs, but officials don't expect any customer impact or interrupted services.
Additional details about the break are expected to be released Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.