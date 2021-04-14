LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Danny Wimmer Presents, the company that produced Louisville's Trifesta concert series, said Billy Strings will be the first artist to kick off the "Live On The Lawn" concerts at Waterfront Park.
The concert will take place May 21-22.
"We really knew that we wanted to get in business and we wanted to be a part of bringing concerts back downtown whenever the world started reopening," said Chamie McCurry, a spokesperson for Danny Wimmer Presents.
The company said more details about individual shows are coming soon but promised "some of the brightest names in various musical genres that will appeal to a wide range of audiences."
For the safety of artists and concertgoers, "Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park" plans to implement a limited capacity, socially distanced live performance setup. That will include a pod-style setup with each pod holding four to six people, based on purchase. There will also be several small areas for standing room only with very limited capacities.
"The pods are 8x8, and there's space in between each pod as well to make sure the socially distant policies we are putting in place are able to be carried out," McCurry said.
The new series is a step in the right direction for Waterfront Park, which has been forced to cancel numerous events due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It's really important financially for Waterfront Park, because we rely on these events for revenue to support park operations and maintenance and keep the park free and clean and accessible for everyone," said Deborah Billitski, executive director for Waterfront Park.
Waterfront Park said the concert series could help bring more people back downtown as more businesses and events open up.
"People are so excited to come back to events at Waterfront Park, and we are so excited to have people back," Bilitski said.
Danny Wimmer Presents already canceled two of its 2021 Trifesta series: Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising. It said the artists it's aimed at bringing to the Waterfront Park series are those who might've played at the other series.
"It was important that the fans know that we are still very much focused on those festivals," McCurry said. "But because we weren't able to make those happen in 2021, we wanted to bring programming that fell in line with what they could've expected at those festivals."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
