LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park is hoping the Kentucky legislature will include financial support for the park in the state budget.
During a meeting of the Waterfront Development Board on Wednesday evening, the park's executive director said it hasn't received any operations money from the state since 2014.
The park has been forced to cancel many major fundraising events because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although 2020 was one of its busiest years in terms of visitors, the park still needs to generate more money and is now looking to the state.
"We need them to realize and recognize the important role Waterfront Park plays, not just in the city but for the state," said Deborah Bilitski, executive director of the Waterfront Development Board. "It serves not only as the front yard of our state but a tremendous tourist attraction."
Park officials said they hope to hold some events in 2021 — including Waterfront Wednesday. The start of the concert series will likely be pushed back further into the summer, and the shows will be held at reduced capacity.
